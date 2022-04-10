Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.04 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. Phunware reported sales of $1.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $25.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $27.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.34 million, with estimates ranging from $32.02 million to $34.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phunware.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Phunware in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phunware by 343.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phunware by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129,871 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

