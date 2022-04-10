Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1,450.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 434,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 406,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 1,275,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

