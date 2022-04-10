Zacks: Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to post sales of $19.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.90 billion and the lowest is $17.91 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $18.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $87.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.99 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after acquiring an additional 271,826 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,484. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

