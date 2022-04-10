Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) will announce $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of $3.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.94 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBU. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,614,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 263,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 121,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBU remained flat at $$27.78 during midday trading on Friday. 25,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

