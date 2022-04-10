Zacks: Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 537,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,695. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

