Zacks: Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 537,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,695. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.