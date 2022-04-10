Zacks: Analysts Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 424,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,233. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 901.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,484,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

