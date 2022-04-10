Zacks: Analysts Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Brokerages expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) to report $21.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $21.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $111.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $238.24 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.

A number of analysts have commented on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $63,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,491 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,687 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $9,567,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $8,208,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.05 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $916.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

