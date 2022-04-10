Zacks: Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post -$0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.77). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $29,913.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,059. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Insmed by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Insmed by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Insmed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. 681,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. Insmed has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

