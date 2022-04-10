Zacks: Analysts Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) to post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. M.D.C. posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $12.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 748,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,585. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,104,000 after acquiring an additional 348,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,454 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 217,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,599 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

