Zacks: Analysts Expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Paramount Global posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paramount Global.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PARA stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,966,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

