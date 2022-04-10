Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Aeva Technologies reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%.
AEVA opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,008 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,949,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
