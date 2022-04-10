Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Aeva Technologies reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

AEVA opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,008 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,949,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.