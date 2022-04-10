Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. American Software posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. American Software has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $643.35 million, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in American Software by 80.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 13.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in American Software in the third quarter valued at $430,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Software by 308.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Software (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.