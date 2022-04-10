Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.24. Constellium posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. 721,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,154. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.02. Constellium has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $28,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Constellium by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellium by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $21,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

