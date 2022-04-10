Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Analysts predict that Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will post $17.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.01 million and the lowest is $17.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full-year sales of $87.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $87.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $131.24 million, with estimates ranging from $125.39 million to $137.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire Global.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

SPIR stock traded down 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 1.95. 511,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,497. Spire Global has a one year low of 1.62 and a one year high of 19.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.30.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

