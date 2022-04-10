Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Analysts predict that Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will post $17.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.01 million and the lowest is $17.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full-year sales of $87.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $87.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $131.24 million, with estimates ranging from $125.39 million to $137.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire Global.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.
