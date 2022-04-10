Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.25 billion and the highest is $7.74 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $32.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

USFD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. 2,230,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56.

In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 17.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 647,430 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth $14,657,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 234.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,287 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in US Foods by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

