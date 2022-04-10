Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. W&T Offshore reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

WTI opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $612.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.58.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 349,024 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 292,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

