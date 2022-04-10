Zacks: Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.26 Million

Analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) to post $153.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.49 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $119.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $641.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $624.81 million to $669.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $732.60 million, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $768.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $143.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.52 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other AssetMark Financial news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $113,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 59.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

