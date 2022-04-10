Zacks: Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the highest is $5.08 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $20.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $21.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.