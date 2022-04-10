Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.38 Million

Brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) to report sales of $552.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $568.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $542.07 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $286.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOL. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. 1,663,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,853. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $968,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 69.6% in the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 217,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.