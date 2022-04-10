Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Green Brick Partners reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 72.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 215,070 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRBK opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $967.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

