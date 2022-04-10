Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will post $589.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $589.90 million and the highest is $590.00 million. Qiagen posted sales of $567.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.47 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 640,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

