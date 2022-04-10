Zacks: Brokerages Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $876.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will announce $876.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $833.46 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $784.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,696,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after acquiring an additional 684,323 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $133.54 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.49.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

