Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $316.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains poised for impressive top-line growth on the back of its robust assets under management (AUM) balances, diversified investment portfolio and business restructuring initiatives. The acquisition of BMO's EMEA asset management business will likely be earnings accretive in the upcoming period. Given a solid balance sheet, Ameriprise's capital deployment plans seem sustainable and will enhance shareholder value. However, persistently rising expenses (mainly owing to technology upgrades) and outflows in the Asset Management (AM) segment are major near-term woes. The company’s high dependence on the turbulent nature of the equity markets makes us apprehensive.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $333.67.

NYSE:AMP opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

