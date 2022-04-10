Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.72) to GBX 1,620 ($21.25) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. Smiths Group has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.1477 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

