Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

JMIA opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 76,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

