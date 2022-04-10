Zacks Investment Research Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

LPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LG Display by 1,739.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in LG Display by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 181,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 110,827 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

