Zacks Investment Research Lowers ON (NYSE:ONON) to Hold

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

Get ON alerts:

ONON has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

ONON stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. ON has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $55.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ON will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,329,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About ON (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON (ONON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.