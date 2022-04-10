Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 239,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.