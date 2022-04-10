Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) to “Hold”

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 1,947.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 4th quarter worth $8,884,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Akouos by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

