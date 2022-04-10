Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) to “Hold”

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 1,947.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 4th quarter worth $8,884,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Akouos by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
About Akouos (Get Rating)
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
