Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Hold

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $216.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.85. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $122.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

