Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) to “Hold”

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Life Time Group stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

