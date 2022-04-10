Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,684 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 456,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

