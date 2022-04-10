Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Position Reduced by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $122.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

