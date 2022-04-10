Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.14.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $602,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,307 shares of company stock worth $9,291,301. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

