ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZI opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,982,529 shares of company stock valued at $166,345,594 over the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.