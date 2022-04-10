Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 12,347 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,320 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 890,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

