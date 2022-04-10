Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,613,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,740,000 after acquiring an additional 240,408 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,011 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,455,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,339,000 after acquiring an additional 74,232 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,078,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,161,000 after acquiring an additional 77,923 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBTYK. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LBTYK opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

