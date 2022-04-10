Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Avantor by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 68,364 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,526,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.