Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of PBA opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

