Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Match Group by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 182.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in Match Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $4,055,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

