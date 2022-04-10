Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in STERIS by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 122.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after buying an additional 120,608 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 14.7% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,491 shares of company stock worth $4,031,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $249.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

