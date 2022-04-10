Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

PAYC opened at $323.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.91 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.