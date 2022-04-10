Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

CNP opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

