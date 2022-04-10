Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,953 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in Nucor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $150.76 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.82.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In related news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

