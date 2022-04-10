Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 989,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,966,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zynga by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,702,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,002,000 after purchasing an additional 384,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.20 and a beta of -0.07.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

