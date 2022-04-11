-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.87.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

