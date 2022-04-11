-$0.12 EPS Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.16). Aethlon Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

