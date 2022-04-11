-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 103.84% and a net margin of 4.86%.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $17.42. 465,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 406,109 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 547,634 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 999,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 126,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

