$0.19 EPS Expected for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) This Quarter

Analysts expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Times’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. New York Times posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Times.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 14.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,015,000 after acquiring an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 79,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,893. New York Times has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.