$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. SFL reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE SFL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 33,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $8,896,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,916,000 after acquiring an additional 867,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 133.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 536,360 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 515,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

